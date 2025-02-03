SKIN1004 Madagascar Centella Air-Fit Suncream Light 50ml

SKIN1004 Madagascar Centella Air-Fit Sun cream Light SPF30 PA++++ is a non-nano physical sunscreen that blocks UV rays, while simultaneously brightening the skin. This all-year-round must have is lightweight on the skin and protects against wrinkles. With a light formula, the product has been enriched with a soothing Centella Asiatica extract and a regulating niacinamide. The addition of asiaticoside supports the anti-wrinkle and antibacterial effect. The product contains: - zinc oxide - protects against solar radiation, has anti-inflammatory properties, - Centella Asiatica - smoothes, accelerates wound healing, has anti-inflammatory and anti-swelling properties, - niacinamide - strengthens the skin's protective barrier, regulates the secretion of sebum, has antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and brightening properties, reduces the openings of sebaceous glands, - asiaticoside - has anti-inflammatory, antibacterial and anti-wrinkle properties. This Korean sun cream is suitable for all skin types, including sensitive. Easy to apply, creamy yet fast-absorbing texture. Size: 50ml

Ingredients

Aqua, Zinc Oxide, Propanediol, Dicaprylyl Carbonate, Butylene Glycol, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Benzotriazolyl Dodecyl p-Cresol, Centella Asiatica Extract (29, 400PPM), Polyglyceryl-3 Distearate, Niacinamide, Caprylyl Methicone, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, 1, 2-Hexanediol, Pentylene Glycol, Cetearyl Alcohol, Portulaca Oleracea Extract, Houttuynia Cordata Extract, Polyhydroxystearic Acid, Glyceryl Stearate, Hydrolyzed Jojoba Esters, Sodium Polyacryloyldimethyl Taurate, Triethoxycaprylylsilane, Glyceryl Stearate Citrate, Polyacrylate Crosspolymer-6, Methylpropanediol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Xanthan Gum, Adenosine, Polyether-1, T-Butyl Alcohol, Biosaccharide Gum-1, Madecassic Acid, AsiaticosideIngredients are subject to change at the manufacturer's discretion. For the most complete and up-to-date list of ingredients, refer to the product packaging.

Sold by Skinsider (Skinsider Cosmetics Ltd)