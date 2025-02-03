Some By Mi V10 Hyal Antioxidant Sunscreen 40ml
Unlock the secrets of K-beauty with Some By Mi V10 Hyal Antioxidant Sunscreen. Infused with ten types of vitamins and hyaluronic acid, this Korean sun cream not only provides SPF50+ PA++++ sun protection but also nourishes and replenishes moisture in your skin.And let's not forget the star players - niacinamide, panthenol, and ceramide NP - a trio of skin-loving ingredients that stimulate natural ceramide production, fade hyperpigmentation, and reinforce the skin's protective moisture barrier, leaving your skin feeling smooth, firm, and free from fine lines.Experience antioxidant-rich benefits that contribute to skin brightening and soothing effects, giving you a radiant complexion while shielding your skin from harmful UV rays.Dive into the world of Korean skincare with Some By Mi and discover the power of V10 Hyal Antioxidant Sunscreen.Size: 40ml
Ingredients
Water, Dibutyl Adipate, Butyloctyl Salicylate, Alcohol, Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891), Phenethyl Benzoate, Isononyl Isononanoate, Diethylamino Hydroxybenzoyl Hexyl Benzoate, Diphenylsiloxy Phenyl Trimethicone, Niacinamide, Polyglyceryl-6 Stearate, Polymethylsilsesquioxane, Bis-Ethylhexyloxyphenol Methoxyphenyl Triazine, Ethylhexyl Triazone, Polysilicone-15, Sodium Acrylates Crosspolymer-2, Terephthalylidene Dicamphor Sulfonic Acid, 1, 2-Hexanediol, Panthenol, Pentylene Glycol, Potassium Cetyl Phosphate, Polyhydroxystearic Acid, Sorbitan Sesquioleate, Tromethamine, Aluminum Hydroxide, Hydroxyacetophenone, Stearic Acid, Isododecane, Octyldodecanol, Hydroxyethyl Acrylate/Sodium Acryloyldimethyl Taurate Copolymer, Polyglyceryl-6 Behenate, Sodium Hyaluronate, Fragrance, Glycerin, Polyglyceryl-4 Isostearate, Polyglyceryl-2 Dipolyhydroxystearate, Sodium Polyacrylate, Isopropyl Titanium Triisostearate, Adenosine, Limonene, Sodium Phytate, Hydroxypropyl Cyclodextrin, Tocopherol, Linalool, 7-Dehydrocholesterol, Biotin, Glutathione, 4-Terpineol, Butylene Glycol, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Hydrogenated Lecithin, Polyglyceryl-10 Diisostearate, Linoleic Acid, Ceramide NP, Bioflavonoids, Cyanocobalamin, Menadione, Retinol, Hyaluronic Acid, Ethylhexylglycerin, Ascorbic AcidIngredients are subject to change at the manufacturer's discretion. For the most complete and up-to-date list of ingredients, refer to the product packaging.
Sold by Skinsider (Skinsider Cosmetics Ltd)