Some By Mi V10 Hyal Lip Sun Protector 7ml
Experience the ultimate lip care with Some By Mi V10 Hyal Lip Sun Protector 7ml, your go-to solution for sun-kissed lips. Formulated with SPF15, this Korean lip balm ensures your lips stay protected from harmful UV rays while receiving a nourishing dose of hydration. Infused with a blend of vitamins, hyaluronic acid, shea butter, and olive oil, it provides soothing relief to cracked and irritated lips, leaving them soft, supple, and irresistibly smooth. Clinically tested for effectiveness, this lip sun protector is a must-have addition to your daily skincare routine. Size: 7ml

Ingredients

Bis-Diglyceryl Polyacyladipate-2, Polyglyceryl-2 Isostearate/Dimer Dilinoleate Copolymer, Diisostearyl Malate, Hydrogenated Castor Oil Isostearate, Pentaerythrityl Tetraisostearate, Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate, Hydrogenated Polyisobutene, Bis-Behenyl/Isostearyl/Phytosteryl Dimer Dilinoleyl Dimer Dilinoleate, Phytosteryl/Isostearyl/Cetyl/Stearyl/Behenyl Dimer Dilinoleate, Tocopheryl Acetate, Euphorbia Cerifera (Candelilla) Wax, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Microcrystalline Wax, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Glyceryl Behenate/eicosadioate, Olea Europaea (Olive) Fruit Oil, Citrus Limon (Lemon) Peel Oil, Citrus Aurantium Dulcis (Orange) Peel Oil, Dehydroacetic Acid, Hydrolyzed Hyaluronic Acid, Sodium Hyaluronate, Glyceri, Water, Hydrogenated Lecithin, Polyglyceryl-10 Stearate, Panthenol, Sodium Ascorbyl Phosphate, Niacinamide, Thiamine HCl, Biotin, Retinyl Palmitate, Folic Acid, Pyridoxine, CyanocobalaminIngredients are subject to change at the manufacturer's discretion. For the most complete and up-to-date list of ingredients, refer to the product packaging.
