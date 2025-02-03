Isntree Hyper Retinol EX 1.0 Serum 20ml

Elevate your skincare ritual with Some By Mi Propolis B5 Glow Barrier Calming Toner. Infused with the golden essence of propolis, this gentle elixir unveils a realm of supple softness and unparalleled hydration, transforming your cleansing routine into a luxurious experience. Unlock the secret to a radiant complexion as 65% propolis takes center stage in this masterpiece. With every delicate pat, your skin is drenched in a symphony of moisture, revitalizing it from within and leaving an enigmatic glow in its wake. But this Korean face toner is more than just a hydrating indulgence—it's a harmonizing force that restores equilibrium to your skin. The formula's gentle touch melds seamlessly with your natural essence, crafting a canvas of flawlessness that's ready for the artistry of your skincare routine. As you embark on each step, this toner stands sentinel, a loyal guardian that readies your skin for the transformative embrace of serums and creams that follow. With a touch of the propolis-infused magic, niacinamide and centella asiatica, every drop unveils the promise of a nourished and luminous visage. Size: 150ml

Ingredients

Water, Butylene Glycol, Glycerin, Niacinamide, Dibutyl Adipate, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Bakuchiol(0.6%), Ammonium Acryloyldimethyltaurate/VP Copolymer, 1, 2-Hexanediol, Hydrogenated Lecithin, Betaine, Hydroxyacetophenone, Retinyl Palmitate(0.3%), Sodium Stearoyl Glutamate, Tocopherol, Retinol(0.1%), Allantoin, Panthenol, Polysorbate 20, Adenosine, Cetearyl Alcohol, Disodium EDTA, Stearic Acid, Dipropylene Glycol, Hydroxypropyl Cyclodextrin, Polydextrose, Ceramide NP, Asiaticoside, Madecassic Acid, Asiatic Acid, Ceramide NS, Cholesterol, Phytosphingosine, Ferulic Acid, Ceramide AS, Ceramide AP, Copper Tripeptide-1, Acetyl Hexapeptide-8, Palmitoyl Pentapeptide-4, Palmitoyl Tetrapeptide-7, Palmitoyl Tripeptide-1, Ceramide EOPIngredients are subject to change at the manufacturer's discretion. For the most complete and up-to-date list of ingredients, refer to the product packaging.

Sold by Skinsider (Skinsider Cosmetics Ltd)