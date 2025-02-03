Isntree Spot Saver Mugwort Gauze Mask 23g

SOME BY MI - Bye Bye Blackhead 30 Days Miracle Green Tea Tox Bubble Cleanser is a natural, potent and purifying cleanser. It is powered by 16 types of tea extracts and naturally derived BHA acids. This clever cleanser thoroughly cleanses pores, absorbs trapped dirt, blackheads and whiteheads. SOME BY MI - Bye Bye Blackhead 30 Days Miracle Green Tea Tox Bubble Cleanser is exfoliating and hydrating the skin at the same time. It will leave your complexion brighter, smoother and moisturised. Keep skin looking clear thanks to this bubble cleanser formulated with green tea for its anti-oxidizing benefits as well as naturally-derived BHA for gentle exfoliation of blackheads and whiteheads. It also leaves skin moisturised and with a natural and healthy glow. Size: 100ml

Ingredients

Purified Water, Niacinamide, Dipropylene Glycol, Glycerin, Cetylethylhexanoate, Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein, Hydrolyzed Soybean Protein, Pseudoalteromonas Extract, Olive Oil, Hydrogenated Lecithin, Tripeptide-10, Citrulin, Tripeptide-1, Lecithin, Acetyl Hexapeptide-8, Ceramide NP (1, 000 Ppm), Glycine, Glutamic Acid, Serine, Aspartic Acid, Leucin, Alanine, Lysine, Arginine, Tyrosine, Phenylalanine, Threonine, Proline, Valine, Isoleucine, Histidine, Methionine, Systeine, Disodium EDTA, Acrylate/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Cross Polymer, Polysorbate 60, Caprylic/capric Triglyceride, PEG-100 Stearate, Glyceryl Stearate, Tromethamine, Hydroxyacetophenone, 1, 2-Hexanediol, Adenosine Ingredients are subject to change at the manufacturer's discretion. For the most complete and up-to-date list of ingredients, refer to the product packaging.

