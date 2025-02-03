AXIS-Y Dark Spot Correcting Glow Serum 50ml

AXIS-Y Dark Spot Correcting Glow Serum is rich in several brightening ingredients (like niacinamide and sea buckthorn) and will help to improve the overall complexion of the skin. As the packaging comes with a pump dispenser, the serum is easy to dose and therefore also easy to use. On top of niacinamide, you will find here plant-derived squalane. It makes skin soft and supple without greasiness or stickiness. Rice, which is rich in over 100 types of antioxidants like vitamin E and ferulic acid and omega fatty acids, will fight free radicals and bring anti-aging properties. The serum also contains calendula, a wound healing plant extract containing flavonoids that have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant abilities. Finally, sea buckthorn, rich in vitamin C, omega 3, 6, and 9, and many antioxidants, calms down inflammation, boosts hydration, and is known for its soothing, protective abilities. Suitable for all skin types, including acne-prone and sensitive skin. Size: 50ml

Ingredients

Water, Glycerin, Niacinamide, Sodium Hyaluronate, Propanediol, Erythritol, Butylene Glycol, Squalane, Oryza Sativa (Rice) Bran Extract, Calendula Officinalis Flower Extract, Carica Papaya (Papaya) Fruit Extract, Hippophae Rhamnoides Fruit Extract, Malpighia Emarginata(Acerola)Fruit Extract, Polyglyceryl-10 Laurate, Chlorphenesin, Arginine, Ethylhexylglycerin, Carbomer, Glutathione, 1, 2-Hexanediol, Hydroxypropyl Cyclodextrin, Disodium EDTA, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Allantoin, Rosmarinus Officinalis (Rosemary) Leaf Oil Ingredients are subject to change at the manufacturer's discretion. For the most complete and up-to-date list of ingredients, refer to the product packaging.

