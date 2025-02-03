AXIS-Y Spot the Difference Blemish Treatment 15ml

AXIS-Y Spot The Difference Blemish Treatment was formulated for acne-prone, oily and sensitive skin. It provides effective relief from breakouts and blemishes. This light gel is also infused with hydrating Ceramide capsules to help restore the skin barrier. AXIS-Y Spot The Difference Blemish Treatment is chock full of effective ingredients specially formulated for acne-prone skin, and is alcohol-free. So what makes this blemish treatment so effective? Let us break down our 6 base ingredients for you. 1) Tea Tree Extract, which is not to be confused with Tea Tree Oil. Using tea tree oil for acne can actually cause irritation, particularly in delicate areas of the face and has been found to be quite drying. Tea tree extract, on the other hand, incorporates the key isomer found in Tea Tree Oil but is completely allergen free, making it a much more skin-friendly alternative. It is a key ingredient that helps soothe blemishes and breakouts. 2) Next up is Camphor Leaf Extract. Camphor is an organic compound which has anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties. It has a skin brightening effect and its antioxidant properties help to improve the overall appearance of the skin. 3) Then we have Licorice Root. Licorice root extract also has antioxidant properties and helps to brighten the skin. It also has a soothing effect, calming any inflammation, irritation, and redness. Not only that, but it also helps the skin to retain Hyaluronic Acid, which we know is a crucial molecule in maintaining the skin’s hydration. 4) Green Tea Leaf extract. Green tea leaf extract is a powerful antioxidant which soothes the skin, helps with discoloration, repairs damage, and helps improve acne by reducing sebum production. Sebum is the oil that is naturally produced by your skin, and breakouts happen when there is an overproduction of sebum. 5) Mentha Aquatica, an organic water mint, which revitalizes and reinvigorates the skin, helping to soothe irritation while providing a refreshing sensation at the same time. 6) Finally Broadleaf Bamboo, scientifically known as Sasa Quelpaertensis. Broadleaf bamboo extract has anti-inflammatory properties and also helps to strengthen the skin’s natural protective barrier while moisturizing the skin. And let’s not forget our core ingredient, which is 4-Terpinol. This is the main active ingredient that is found in tea tree extract, and contributes to the healing of blemishes. Another special mention for our ceramide capsules, which help to protect the skin from environmental factors. Protecting the skin’s natural barrier is a very important part of keeping the skin healthy and clear of blemishes. Ceramides also contribute to smoother, firmer looking skin. Size: 15ml

Ingredients

Water, Glycerin, Propanediol, 1, 2-Hexanediol, Glycereth-26, Niacinamide, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Extract, Althaea Rosea Flower Extract, Laminaria Japonica Extract, Eclipta Prostrata Leaf Extract, Centella Asiatica Extract, Ficus Carica (Fig) Fruit Extract, Ulmus Davidiana Root Extract, Amaranthus Caudatus Seed Extract, Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract, Monarda Didyma Leaf Extract, Hydrangea Macrophylla Leaf Extract, Mentha Aquatica Extract, Sasa Quelpaertensis Extract, Melaleuca Alternifolia (Tea Tree) Leaf Extract, Melia Azadirachta Leaf Extract, Eclipta Prostrata Extract, Cinnamomum Camphora (Camphor) Leaf Extract, Cryptomeria Japonica Leaf Extract, Pinus Pinaster Bark/Bud Extract, Rosmarinus Officinalis (Rosemary) Leaf Oil, Hydrogenated Lecithin, Chamaecyparis Obtusa Water, Trehalose, Octyldodeceth-16, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Tromethamine, C12-14 Pareth-12, Butylene Glycol, Xanthan Gum, Disodium Edta, Ceramide Np, Fructooligosaccharides, Beta-Glucan, Hydrolyzed Hyaluronic Acid, 4-Terpineol, Glycyrrhiza Glabra (Licorice) Rhizome/Root, Moringa Oleifera Seed Oil, Glycolic Acid, Salicylic Acid, EthylhexylglycerinIngredients are subject to change at the manufacturer's discretion. For the most complete and up-to-date list of ingredients, refer to the product packaging.

