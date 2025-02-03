MIXSOON Centella Sun Cream 50ml

Looking for a lightweight sunscreen that protects and nourishes your skin? Check out Mixsoon Centella Sun Cream SPF50+ PA++++! With Centella Asiatica Extract and a broad spectrum of UV filters, this sun cream soothes and shields your skin from harmful rays. Plus, it's packed with glycerin for optimal hydration and skin health. Say goodbye to sticky sunscreens and hello to healthy, glowing skin! Introducing the Mixsoon Centella Sun Cream SPF50+ PA++++ - your new go-to sunscreen for all-day protection and nourishing skincare. This lightweight cream effortlessly absorbs into the skin, leaving behind no sticky residue, while providing ultimate protection against harmful UVA and UVB rays. But that's not all - this sun cream is packed with ingredients that your skin will love. Centella Asiatica Extract stimulates the synthesis of hyaluronic acid, hydrates the skin, and increases antioxidant levels. Meanwhile, glycerin optimizes skin hydration, protects cell membranes and lipids, and soothes irritated skin. Say goodbye to sticky, heavy sunscreens and hello to Mixsoon Centella Sun Cream SPF50+ PA++++ - your new daily essential for healthy, glowing skin. Size: 50ml

Ingredients

Water / Aqua, Dibutyl Adipate, Methylpropanediol, Alcohol Denat., Terephthalylidene Dicamphor Sulfonic Acid, 1, 2-Hexanediol, Ethylhexyl Triazone, Glycerin, Polysilicone-15, Tromethamine, Polyglyceryl-3 Diisostearate, Caprylyl Methicone, Cetearyl Alcohol, Diethylamino Hydroxybenzoyl Hexyl Benzoate, Dipropylene Glycol, Polymethylsilsesquioxane, Palmitic Acid, Stearic Acid, Bis-Ethylhexyloxyphenol Methoxyphenyl Triazine, Glyceryl Stearate, Potassium Cetyl Phosphate, Polyether-1, Carbomer, Ammonium Acryloyldimethyltaurate/VP Copolymer, Glyceryl Stearate Citrate, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Lavandula Angustifolia (Lavender) Oil, Centella Asiatica Extract, Linalool, Ethylhexylglycerin, GeraniolIngredients are subject to change at the manufacturer's discretion. For the most complete and up-to-date list of ingredients, refer to the product packaging.

