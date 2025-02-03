AXIS-Y Complete No-Stress Physical Sunscreen SPF50+ 50ml

Introducing the AXIS-Y Complete No-Stress Physical Sunscreen, the ultimate solution for your skin's sun protection needs. Infused with Mugwort, this sunscreen features 2% Niacinamide and Squalane that work together to protect your skin from harmful UVA and UVB rays while simultaneously providing the healing properties of skin-loving ingredients. The best part? The formula has recently been upgraded, following feedback from our community. We've improved the texture to an essence-gel finish, with Hyaluronic Acid added for additional hydration, and we've excluded herbal fragrances to ensure a more pleasant experience for our users. AXIS-Y take pride in using only reef-safe ingredients, which means our sunscreen contains only physical active ingredients that leave minimal to no whitecast, stickiness, or pilling. Did you know that a fifth of the world's coral reefs have died since 2015, and we're at risk of losing another 40% in the next 30 years? As a climate-inspired brand, AXIS-Y felt it was necessary to create a sunscreen that we can rely on to give us total protection without harming the environment. Among the ingredients you will find here Calendula which anti-inflammatory properties soothe the skin, Grape which forms a protective film on skin and Green Tea that soothes irritated and inflamed skin. In addition, chamomile soothes skin sensitivities caused by sun exposure. At the same time, Squalane keeps skin young by fighting off free radicals and allantoin aids in the healing of skin, increases skin smoothness, fights premature ageing. This Korean sunscreen is suitable for any skin type, especially acne-prone and oily skin. Say goodbye to the stress and anxiety of applying heavy, greasy sunscreens that clog pores and exacerbate skin concerns. Experience the total protection and healing properties of AXIS-Y Complete No-Stress Physical Sunscreen today!

Ingredients

Water, Zinc Oxide, Cyclohexasiloxane, Dipropylene Glycol, Butyloctyl Salicylate, Propanediol, Isododecane, Polyglyceryl-3 Polydimethylsiloxyethyl Dimethicone, Propylheptyl Caprylate, Niacinamide, Diphenylsiloxy Phenyl Trimethicone, Caprylyl Methicone, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Methyl Trimethicone, Methyl Methacrylate Crosspolymer, Calendula Officinalis Flower Extract, Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract, Artemisia Capillaris Flower Extract, Vitis Vinifera (Grape) Seed Extract, Sodium Hyaluronate, Adenosine, Palmitoyl Tripeptide-5, Squalane, Chamomilla Recutita (Matricaria) Flower Water, Tocopherol, Allantoin, Glycerin, Butylene Glycol, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Magnesium Sulfate, Triethoxycaprylylsilane, 1, 2-Hexanediol, Polyglyceryl-2 Dipolyhydroxystearate, Lauryl Polyglyceryl-3 Polydimethylsiloxyethyl Dimethicone, Synthetic Fluorphlogopite, Glyceryl Caprylate, Caprylyl Glycol, EthylhexylglycerinIngredients are subject to change at the manufacturer's discretion. For the most complete and up-to-date list of ingredients, refer to the product packaging.

Sold by Skinsider (Skinsider Cosmetics Ltd)