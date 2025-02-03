SES CREATIVE Children's Mega Bubbles Solution Bottle with Bubble Wand and Dino Surprise

Throw a big bubble-blowing party with this Dino surprise bubble blower from SES. A cool dyno is hiding inside this 200ml bottle of Mega bubbles. Blow super-strong bubbles and discover which dinosaur you have. SES has been the specialist in creative toys for more than 40 years. Child development is the central concept in the development of our products. As development is important during the early years, it is important that a child has the opportunity to develop his or her talents and to use their creativity. Besides developing creativity, safety and quality are the most important aspects of all our products! The products we develop are essential to the different developmental stages of any child. Features - Suitable for Children Young Children - Super Strong Bubble Soap - Surprise Inside - Volume 200ml - Cool Dinosaur - Develops Creativity, Imagination, Concentration and Motor Skills in Children - Type: Outdoors - Gender Group: Child - Gender: Unisex - Suitable for Children Five Years and Above Contents - 200ml Mega Bubbles - Bubble Wand - Surprise Dino Warning! May Contain Small Parts, Choking Hazard. Not Suitable for Human Consumption. To Be Used Under Direct Adult Supervision. Recommend for Children Five Years and Above, Not Suitable for Children Under Three Years.

Sold by Meroncourt Europe (Meroncourt Europe Ltd)