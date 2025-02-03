SES CREATIVE Tiny Talents Bath Crayons

Is there anything that can make bath or shower time even more fun? Drawing on the tiles! With the bath crayons from SES Creative, your little one will have the time of their life! Colour on the tiles or the sides of the bathtub and simply rinse off the artworks when you're done. With normal use, there will be no residue. SES has been the specialist in creative toys for more than 40 years. Child development is the central concept in the development of our products. As development is important during the early years, it is important that a child has the opportunity to develop his or her talents and to use their creativity. Besides developing creativity, safety and quality are the most important aspects of all our products! The products we develop are essential to the different developmental stages of any child. Features - Premium Quality - Type: Bath Games - Category Group: Early Learning - Category Sub-Group: Interactive & Learning Toys - Group Gender: Child - Gender: Unisex - Suitable for Children Two Years and Above Item Notes - Create Colourful Drawings on the Tile Wall - Easy to Wash Off During Normal Use - Stimulates Creativity - Encourages Imagination Contents - Yellow Bath Crayon - Red Bath Crayon - Blue Bath Crayon - Green Bath Crayon - Brown Bath Crayon - Black Bath Crayon - Orange Bath Crayon - Pink Bath Crayon Warning! To Be Used Under Direct Adult Supervision. Recommended Age Two Years and Above.

Sold by Meroncourt Europe (Meroncourt Europe Ltd)