PAPO Pirates and Corsairs Pirate Fort Set Toy Playset

With this pirate fortress, travel to a world where piracy and the search for new treasures will be at the heart of your children's stories. Hours of gameplay to protect the fort from attack by pirates who have crossed the seas to steal the treasure! The PAPO pirate fortress is a play environment made of quality cardboard, which you can assemble yourself (32 pieces).

PLEASE NOTE: PAPO Figurines Not Included, Sold Separately.

With the pirates figurines embark with the rest of the crew on the Blackbeard, flagship of the piracy, famous ship of Captain Barbarossa red. Sail on the seas in search of lost treasures.

Features

- Premium Quality

- Motif: Pirate Fort Set

- Type: Toy Playset

- Category Group: Toys

- Category Sub-Group: Vehicles, Figures and Playsets

- Group Gender: Child

- Gender: Unisex

- Colour: Multi-colour

- Material: Cardboard

- Suitable for Children 3 to 8 Years

FUN PLAY ENVIRONMENTS, The ISIPLAY cardboard scenery collection is the perfect complement to the Papo figurines and offers a unique design. For each range, Papo offers beautiful sets that are both strong and easy to assemble.

DESIGNED FOR PAPO FIGURINES, Isiplay environments are designed to match the scale of Papo figurines. High quality, highly detailed, hand-painted figurines.

FRENCH CREATION AND KNOW-HOW, All Papo creations are designed and developed in France, with the constant aim of providing a high quality play and learning medium.

STIMULATES IMAGINATION, The play environments and PAPO figurines enable children to invent new stories every day. They help develop their curiosity and stimulate their imagination.

Warning! Contains Small Parts, Choking Hazard. To Be Used Under Direct Adult Supervision. Recommended Age Three Years and Above. Not Suitable for Children Under Three Years.