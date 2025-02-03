PAPO Pirates and Corsairs Pirate Island Toy Playset

Pirate island is lost in the middle of the ocean, hidden by the fog. It is the refuge of Captain Redbeard and his crew. The famous captain is said to have hidden priceless treasure there, the location of which only he knows.

PLEASE NOTE: PAPO Figurines Not Included, Sold Separately.

With the pirates figurines embark with the rest of the crew on the Blackbeard, flagship of the piracy, famous ship of Captain Barbarossa red. Sail on the seas in search of lost treasures.

Features

- Premium Quality

- Motif: Pirate Island

- Type: Toy Playset

- Category Group: Toys

- Category Sub-Group: Vehicles, Figures and Playsets

- Group Gender: Child

- Gender: Unisex

- Colour: Multi-colour

- Material: Plastic

- Suitable for Children 3 to 8 Years

STIMULATES IMAGINATION, PAPO figurines enable children to invent new stories every day. They help develop their curiosity and stimulate their imagination.

LEARNING SUPPORT, Children aged 3 and over can discover the world around them through the many animals and characters, which provide a fun and comprehensive entertainment medium.

EXTREMELY DETAILED, Papo offers ultra-realistic figurines for real immersion in each universe. The accuracy of the postures, the faithful reproduction of the characters and their clothing and the attention to detail really bring the PAPO figurines to life.

HAND PAINTED FIGURINES, All PAPO figures are hand painted to provide a very high level of detail and finish.

DURABILITY, For almost 30 years, Papo has been creating timeless, high quality figurines that have been passed down from generation to generation.

FRENCH CREATION AND KNOW-HOW, All Papo creations are designed and developed in France, with the constant aim of providing a high quality play and learning medium.

DISCOVER THE WORLD OF PAPO, Wild animals, sea animals, farm animals, horses, dinosaurs, knights, dragons, princesses, unicorns and much more.

Warning! Contains Small Parts, Choking Hazard. To Be Used Under Direct Adult Supervision. Recommended Age Three Years and Above. Not Suitable for Children Under Three Years.