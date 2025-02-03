PAPO Pirates and Corsairs The Raft Toy Playset

On his makeshift raft, the axe-wielding pirate tries to find his way back to the rest of the Blackbeard's crew. All seems lost until he spots the famous black-sailed ship moored on an island in the distance through the mist. Dive into the world of pirates and board the Papo raft in search of hidden treasures! The ideal companion to the Papo pirate figurines, the raft provides children with a fun support for play. Whether realistic or imaginary, Papo figurines stimulate children's imaginations as they invent new stories day after day. PLEASE NOTE: PAPO Figurines Not Included, Sold Separately. With the pirates figurines embark with the rest of the crew on the Blackbeard, flagship of the piracy, famous ship of Captain Barbarossa red. Sail on the seas in search of lost treasures. Features - Premium Quality - Motif: The Raft - Type: Toy Playset - Category Group: Toys - Category Sub-Group: Vehicles, Figures and Playsets - Group Gender: Child - Gender: Unisex - Colour: Multi-colour - Material: Plastic - Suitable for Children 3 to 8 Years STIMULATES IMAGINATION, PAPO figurines enable children to invent new stories every day. They help develop their curiosity and stimulate their imagination. LEARNING SUPPORT, Children aged 3 and over can discover the world around them through the many animals and characters, which provide a fun and comprehensive entertainment medium. EXTREMELY DETAILED, Papo offers ultra-realistic figurines for real immersion in each universe. The accuracy of the postures, the faithful reproduction of the characters and their clothing and the attention to detail really bring the PAPO figurines to life. HAND PAINTED FIGURINES, All PAPO figures are hand painted to provide a very high level of detail and finish. DURABILITY, For almost 30 years, Papo has been creating timeless, high quality figurines that have been passed down from generation to generation. FRENCH CREATION AND KNOW-HOW, All Papo creations are designed and developed in France, with the constant aim of providing a high quality play and learning medium. DISCOVER THE WORLD OF PAPO, Wild animals, sea animals, farm animals, horses, dinosaurs, knights, dragons, princesses, unicorns and much more. Warning! Contains Small Parts, Choking Hazard. To Be Used Under Direct Adult Supervision. Recommended Age Three Years and Above. Not Suitable for Children Under Three Years.

