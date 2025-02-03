PAPO Dinosaurs The Land of Dinosaurs Toy Playset

The land of the dinosaurs will transport you 228 million years back to the reign of the dinosaurs. Rock the legendary T-Rex, browse vast plains with the velociraptor or fly with a pteranodon. This playful quality cardboard environment is self-assembling (x pieces). Dinosaurs - With the dinosaurs, tread the Jurassic earth, meet the legendary T-Rex, walk through vast plains with the velociraptor or fly with a pteranodon. For almost 25 years now, Papo has been helping younger and older children to develop and to discover the world around them. Childhood is a time of dreams and adventures, and this was what we had in mind when we decided to create, invent, innovate with a wide range of animals or characters. One constant factor which has not changed over the years is quality (the quality of the sculptures and of the materials used) which has always been our watchword and will remain so. Features - Premium Quality - Motif: The Land of Dinosaurs - Type: Toy Playset - Category Group: Toys - Category Sub-Group: Vehicles, Figures and Playsets - Group Gender: Child - Gender: Unisex - Size/Scale: One Size - Colour: Multi-colour - Material: Cardboard - Suitable for Children 3 Years or Above Item Notes - Hand Painted Figurine - Ideal Support for Play and Imagination - Designed, Drawn and Developed in France - Develops Dexterity and Sparks the Imagination - Beautifully Finished and Durable - Item Dimensions: 560 x 420 x 40 mm - Item Weight: 1400g Warning! Contains Small Parts, Chocking Hazard. To Be Used Under Direct Adult Supervision. Recommended Age Three Years and Above. Not Suitable for Children Under Three Years, Due to Small Parts.

