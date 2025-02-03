PAPO The Enchanted World Ice Queen Display Box

This box set consisting of the ice queen accompanied by her unicorn and her friend freezycat is a complete universe that will offer your child hours of games! The Enchanted World - With the enchanted world' figurines, discover a universe of magic where princesses move on pegasus' back and where fairies play with the elves of the forest. For almost 25 years now, Papo has been helping younger and older children to develop and to discover the world around them. Childhood is a time of dreams and adventures, and this was what we had in mind when we decided to create, invent, innovate with a wide range of animals or characters. One constant factor which has not changed over the years is quality (the quality of the sculptures and of the materials used) which has always been our watchword and will remain so. Features - Premium Quality - Motif: Ice Queen - Type: Display Box - Category Group: Toys - Category Sub-Group: Vehicles, Figures and Playsets - Group Gender: Child - Gender: Unisex - Size/Scale: One Size - Colour: White/Blue - Material: PVC - Suitable for Children 3 Years or Above Item Notes - Hand Painted Figurine - Ideal Support for Play and Imagination - Designed, Drawn and Developed in France - Develops Dexterity and Sparks the Imagination - Beautifully Finished and Durable - Item Dimensions: 240 x 190 x 130 mm - Item Weight: 390g Warning! To Be Used Under Direct Adult Supervision. Recommended Age Three Years and Above. Not Suitable for Children Under Three Years.

Sold by Meroncourt Europe (Meroncourt Europe Ltd)