PAPO Marine Life Hammerhead Shark Toy Figure

The hammerhead shark is an easily recognisable fish species with large flat protrusions on its head and with its eyes on the sides. The shape of its head improves close-quarters manoeuvrability. It can measure up to 5 m in length and weigh up to 150 kg. The hammerhead shark is to be found in all tropical oceans and shallow coastal waters. It mainly eats squid, octopuses and crustaceans. Although the young often form groups, the adults are rather solitary. Marine Life - Dive with humpback whales, jump in waves alongside dolphins, or become a frog man able to explore the depths of the ocean in search of magnificent specimens such as the clown fish or the majestic manta ray. Features - Premium Quality - Motif: Hammerhead Shark - Type: Toy Figure - Category Group: Toys - Category Sub-Group: Vehicles, Figures and Playsets - Group Gender: Child - Gender: Unisex - Size/Scale: One Size - Colour: Grey/White - Material: PVC - Suitable for Children Three Years or Above - Official Papo Licensed Merchandise Item Notes - Hand Painted Figurine - Ideal Support for Play and Imagination - Designed, Drawn and Developed in France - Develops Dexterity and Sparks the Imagination - Beautifully Finished and Durable - Item Size: 170 x 63 x 80 mm - Item Weight: 70g For almost 25 years now, Papo has been helping younger and older children to develop and to discover the world around them. Childhood is a time of dreams and adventures, and this was what we had in mind when we decided to create, invent, innovate with a wide range of animals or characters. One constant factor which has not changed over the years is quality (the quality of the sculptures and of the materials used) which has always been our watchword and will remain so. Warning! To Be Used Under Direct Adult Supervision. Recommended Age Three Years and Above. Not Suitable for Children Under Three Years.

