PAPO Wild Animal Kingdom The Jungle Toy Playset

The jungle is the perfect background to bring your favourite wild Papo figures to life. With this magnificent decor, stroll from tree to tree, bask near the stream and admire the view from the top of the cliff. The Papo jungle is a playful environment made of high-quality cardboard, which you can assemble yourself, which can also be combined with the Papo savannah to create an even larger play area. Papo figurines are not included. Wild Animal Kingdom - Visit majestic white-tailed deer in the heart of the forests, explore the savannah alongside the mighty Sumatran tiger or climb snow-capped peaks to look for the snow leopard. For almost 25 years now, Papo has been helping younger and older children to develop and to discover the world around them. Childhood is a time of dreams and adventures, and this was what we had in mind when we decided to create, invent, innovate with a wide range of animals or characters. One constant factor which has not changed over the years is quality (the quality of the sculptures and of the materials used) which has always been our watchword and will remain so. Features - Premium Quality - Motif: The Jungle - Type: Toy Playset - Category Group: Toys - Category Sub-Group: Vehicles, Figures and Playsets - Group Gender: Child - Gender: Unisex - Size/Scale: One Size - Colour: Multi-colour - Material: Cardboard - Suitable for Children 3 Years or Above Item Notes - Hand Painted Figurines and Playset - Ideal Support for Play and Imagination - Designed, Drawn and Developed in France - Develops Dexterity and Sparks the Imagination - Beautifully Finished and Durable - Item Dimensions: 65 x 20 x 45 mm - Item Weight: 8g Warning! Contains Small Parts, Chocking Hazard. To Be Used Under Direct Adult Supervision. Recommended Age Three Years and Above. Not Suitable for Children Under Three Years, Due to Small Parts.

Sold by Meroncourt Europe (Meroncourt Europe Ltd)