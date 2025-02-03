PAPO Fantasy World Weapon Master Castle Toy Playset

Marketplace.
The PAPO knights have a castle! Playability has always been central to PAPO designs. You can populate this castle with your figures and take a journey back in time to the days of the mediaeval knights. The different pieces can easily be assembled as they just slot together. The drawbridge opens and closes, while a rampart walk enables the lookouts to keep watch for any enemy assault. Delivered with flags and crests, this castle can also be extended using extension sets available as accessories. Papo figurines are not included.Fantasy World - With the medieval world' figurines live epic battles, defend your kingdom against the enemy or face knights in a duel.For almost 25 years now, Papo has been helping younger and older children to develop and to discover the world around them. Childhood is a time of dreams and adventures, and this was what we had in mind when we decided to create, invent, innovate with a wide range of animals or characters. One constant factor which has not changed over the years is quality (the quality of the sculptures and of the materials used) which has always been our watchword and will remain so.Features- Premium Quality- Motif: Weapon Master Castle- Type: Toy Playset- Category Group: Toys- Category Sub-Group: Vehicles, Figures and Playsets- Group Gender: Child- Gender: Unisex- Size/Scale: One Size- Colour: Multi-colour- Material: MDF- Suitable for Children 3 Years or AboveItem Notes- Hand Painted Figurines and Playset- Ideal Support for Play and Imagination- Designed, Drawn and Developed in France- Develops Dexterity and Sparks the Imagination- Beautifully Finished and Durable- Item Dimensions: 580 x 305 x 405 mm- Item Weight: 5100gWarning! Contains Small Parts, Chocking Hazard. To Be Used Under Direct Adult Supervision. Recommended Age Three Years and Above. Not Suitable for Children Under Three Years, Due to Small Parts.
