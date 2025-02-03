PAPO Farmyard Friends Wheelbarrow and Tools Toy Playset

This set can be used to work on the farms, in the stables or even in the various PAPO horseboxes. It contains a wooden wheelbarrow, a bucket, a shovel, a spade, a rake and finally a pitchfork. Farmyard Friends - With the figurines of the farm universe, wake up with the crowing of the rooster, go to feed the animals and pick up the fruits and vegetables of the vegetable garden. Features - Premium Quality - Motif: Wheelbarrow and Tools - Type: Toy Playset - Category Group: Toys - Category Sub-Group: Vehicles, Figures and Playsets - Group Gender: Child - Gender: Unisex - Size/Scale: One Size - Colour: Multi-colour - Material: PVC - Suitable for Children 3 Years or Above Item Notes - Hand Painted Figurine - Ideal Support for Play and Imagination - Designed, Drawn and Developed in France - Develops Dexterity and Sparks the Imagination - Beautifully Finished and Durable - Item Dimensions: 228 x 56 x 162 mm - Item Weight: 155g For almost 25 years now, Papo has been helping younger and older children to develop and to discover the world around them. Childhood is a time of dreams and adventures, and this was what we had in mind when we decided to create, invent, innovate with a wide range of animals or characters. One constant factor which has not changed over the years is quality (the quality of the sculptures and of the materials used) which has always been our watchword and will remain so. Warning! Contains Small Parts, Chocking Hazard. To Be Used Under Direct Adult Supervision. Recommended Age Three Years and Above. Not Suitable for Children Under Three Years, Due to Small Parts.

