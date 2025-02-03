PAPO Pirates and Cosairs Octopus Mutant Pirate Toy Figure

Able to hold as many weapons as he has arms, the mutant octopus pirate is a formidable opponent and a major asset for the Blackbeard and its captain. In battle, he demonstrates surprising skill and flexibility, leaving no respite for the enemy. Set sail across the seas in search of lost treasure alongside the mutant octopus pirate! Papo figurines are hand-painted and created with the constant aim of providing children with a great medium for play through fun worlds. Whether realistic or imaginary, Papo characters stimulate children's imaginations as they invent new stories day after day. Pirates and Cosairs - With the pirates figurines embark with the rest of the crew on the Blackbeard, flagship of the piracy, famous ship of Captain Barbarossa red. Sail on the seas in search of lost treasures. Features - Premium Quality - Motif: Octopus Mutant Pirate - Type: Toy Figure - Category Group: Toys - Category Sub-Group: Vehicles, Figures and Playsets - Group Gender: Child - Gender: Unisex - Colour: Multi-colour - Material: Polyvinyl Chloride - Suitable for Children Three Years and Above - Packaging Type: Transparent Plastic Bag - Item Dimensions: 75 x 93 x 60 mm - Item Weight: 46g Item Notes - Ultra-realistic - Hand Painted - Designed and Developed in France - Stimulates Imagination - Perfect for Educational Play STIMULATES IMAGINATION - PAPO figurines enable children to invent new stories every day. They help develop their curiosity and stimulate their imagination. LEARNING SUPPORT - Children aged 3 and over can discover the world around them through the many animals and characters, which provide a fun and comprehensive entertainment medium. EXTREMELY DETAILED - Papo offers ultra-realistic figurines for real immersion in each universe. The accuracy of the postures, the faithful reproduction of the animal and the attention to detail really bring the PAPO figurines to life! HAND PAINTED FIGURINES - All PAPO figures are hand painted to provide a very high level of detail and finish. DURABILITY - For almost 30 years, Papo has been creating timeless, high quality figurines that have been passed down from generation to generation. FRENCH CREATION AND KNOW-HOW - All Papo creations are designed and developed in France, with the constant aim of providing a high quality play and learning medium. DISCOVER THE WORLD OF PAPO - Wild animals, sea animals, farm animals, horses, dinosaurs, knights, dragons, princesses, unicorns and much more. Warning! To Be Used Under Direct Adult Supervision. Recommended Age Three Years and Above. Not Suitable for Children Under Three Years.

