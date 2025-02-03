PAPO Marine Life Emperor Penguin Toy Figure

The Emperor Penguin is an extraordinary bird! Did you know that it can withstand temperatures below -50 degree C? If the penguin is unable to fly, he is, however, an outstanding diver whose streamlined body is perfectly suited to swimming. It spends most of its time in icy water foraging and can dive to great depths (up to over 500 m). The emperor penguin lives in colonies that can include thousands of individuals. Each year, it reproduces on the ice floe and lays a single egg in May, which the male incubates on the top of his feet while the female returns to sea to feed. The transfer of the egg to the male's feet is a very delicate moment because any contact with snow and ice would be fatal for the egg. To fight against the cold the males regroup and hug each other, alternating their position between the center and the outside (this is called 'turtle behaviour'). Marine Life - Dive with humpback whales, jump in waves alongside dolphins, or become a frog man able to explore the depths of the ocean in search of magnificent specimens such as the clown fish or the majestic manta ray.

