PAPO Wild Animal Kingdom Stork and Baby Stork Toy Figure

The stork is a relatively gregarious kind of wading bird that breeds within a colony. It is easily recognized by its straight, pointed beak and its black and white plumage. Unlike other animals, storks cannot sing or shout and communicate by snapping their beaks. Wild Animal Kingdom - Visit majestic white-tailed deer in the heart of the forests, explore the savannah alongside the mighty Sumatran tiger or climb snow-capped peaks to look for the snow leopard. Features - Premium Quality - Motif: Stork and Baby Stork - Type: Toy Figure - Category Group: Toys - Category Sub-Group: Vehicles, Figures and Playsets - Group Gender: Child - Gender: Unisex - Size/Scale: One Size - Colour: White/Black - Material: PVC - Suitable for Children Three Years or Above Item Notes - Hand Painted Figurine - Ideal Support for Play and Imagination - Designed, Drawn and Developed in France - Develops Dexterity and Sparks the Imagination - Beautifully Finished and Durable - Item Dimensions: 75 x 73 x 38 mm - Item Weight: 25g For almost 25 years now, Papo has been helping younger and older children to develop and to discover the world around them. Childhood is a time of dreams and adventures, and this was what we had in mind when we decided to create, invent, innovate with a wide range of animals or characters. One constant factor which has not changed over the years is quality (the quality of the sculptures and of the materials used) which has always been our watchword and will remain so. Warning! To Be Used Under Direct Adult Supervision. Recommended Age Three Years and Above. Not Suitable for Children Under Three Years.

Sold by Meroncourt Europe (Meroncourt Europe Ltd)