SCHLEICH Farm World Happy Cow Wash Toy Playset

Water march! With the new cow wash station from Schleich FARM WORLD, all cows on the farm can be cleaned in no time. Today is wash day: There are lots of activity in the new cow wash station from Schleich FARM WORLD! The cows come from the pasture and need to be washed before they return to the cowshed. The little calf is particularly excited. Today is its first time in the wash station with its mother. FARM WORLD farmer Martin has activated the water pump and now the wash can begin: so much fun! The little calf is standing on the turntable so that it can be cleaned from all sides. After being showered by FARM WORLD farmer Martin, they take a quick visit to the massage brush. This is fun for them. Features - Premium Quality - Item Name: Happy Cow Wash - Suitable for Young Children - Schleich Toy Playset are Modelled in the Finest Detail - Helps Children Learn While They Play - Develops Creativity, Imagination, Concentration and Motor Skills in Children - Type: Toy Playset - Category Group: Toys & Gifts - Category Sub-Group: Toy Figures & Playsets - Group Gender: Child - Gender: Unisex - Colour: Multi-colour - Suitable for Children 3 to 8 Years Item Specific Notes - Water Pump for Water Supply - Water Circuit Using Catch Basic - 360 Degrees Turntable for Cow Shower - Hose Attachment to Rod - Interchangeable Cow Brush Fun Fact The cows look forward to cooling off, especially when the weather is hot. The Schleich playsets are modelled with attention to detail, lovingly hand-painted with care, and provide children with educationally valuable playtime. Contents - 1x Farmer - 1x Cow - 1x Calf - 1x Pitchfork - 1x Hay - 5x Pasture Fence - 1x Gate - 1x Cow Brush - 1x Cow Brush Holder - 1x Bar - 1x Base Plate with Turntable - 1x Hose - 1x Water Pump with Spray Function Warning! Contains Small Parts, Choking Hazard. To Be Used Under Direct Adult Supervision. Recommend for Children 3 to 8 Years, Not Suitable for Children Under 3 Years

Sold by Meroncourt Europe (Meroncourt Europe Ltd)