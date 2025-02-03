PAPO Historical Characters Caesar Toy Figure

A skilful strategist and commander, General Julius Caesar (100-44 BC) conquered Gaul, established a foothold in England and crossed the Rhine. He used his victories to have himself appointed as consul and later 'Dictator for Life', a title he had little opportunity to enjoy as he was assassinated shortly afterwards. Historical Characters - With the figurines of the historical range relive the key moments of history like the coronation of Napoleon or the reign of Louis XIV. Features - Premium Quality - Motif: Caesar - Type: Toy Figure - Category Group: Toys - Category Sub-Group: Vehicles, Figures and Playsets - Group Gender: Child - Gender: Unisex - Size/Scale: One Size - Colour: Multi-colour - Material: PVC - Suitable for Children Three Years or Above Item Notes - Hand Painted Figurine - Ideal Support for Play and Imagination - Designed, Drawn and Developed in France - Develops Dexterity and Sparks the Imagination - Beautifully Finished and Durable - Item Dimensions: 75 x 94 x 18 mm - Item Weight: 28g For almost 25 years now, Papo has been helping younger and older children to develop and to discover the world around them. Childhood is a time of dreams and adventures, and this was what we had in mind when we decided to create, invent, innovate with a wide range of animals or characters. One constant factor which has not changed over the years is quality (the quality of the sculptures and of the materials used) which has always been our watchword and will remain so. Warning! To Be Used Under Direct Adult Supervision. Recommended Age Three Years and Above. Not Suitable for Children Under Three Years.

