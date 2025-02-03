PAPO Historical Characters Coronation of Napoleon Toy Figure

Napoleon Bonaparte (1769-1821) was the first 'Emperor of the French people'. A general in the army during the First Republic, he came to power following a coup d'etat on18th Brumaire , 1799, becoming the First Consul in 1802 and the Emperor in 1804. He died deposed, in exile on the island of Elbe on May 5, 1821. A despot, he nevertheless modernised and organised French society and the French state. Historical Characters - With the figurines of the historical range relive the key moments of history like the coronation of Napoleon or the reign of Louis XIV. For almost 25 years now, Papo has been helping younger and older children to develop and to discover the world around them. Childhood is a time of dreams and adventures, and this was what we had in mind when we decided to create, invent, innovate with a wide range of animals or characters. One constant factor which has not changed over the years is quality (the quality of the sculptures and of the materials used) which has always been our watchword and will remain so. Features - Premium Quality - Motif: Coronation of Napoleon - Type: Toy Figure - Category Group: Toys - Category Sub-Group: Vehicles, Figures and Playsets - Group Gender: Child - Gender: Unisex - Size/Scale: One Size - Colour: Multi-colour - Material: PVC - Suitable for Children 3 Years or Above Item Notes - Hand Painted Figurine - Ideal Support for Play and Imagination - Designed, Drawn and Developed in France - Develops Dexterity and Sparks the Imagination - Beautifully Finished and Durable - Item Dimensions: 80 x 130 x 40 mm - Item Weight: 56g Warning! To Be Used Under Direct Adult Supervision. Recommended Age Three Years and Above. Not Suitable for Children Under Three Years.

