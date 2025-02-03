PAPO Mini Papo Mini Princess Castle Mini Toy Playset

In the heart of the enchanted world there is a beautiful princess castle. It is perfect in the eyes of any princess, with its powder pink roof and walls and walls and two floors with heart-shaped windows. Combined with the Papo figurines, the Isiplay settings create a complete world that encourages imagination and play.

PLEASE NOTE: PAPO Figurines Not Included, Sold Separately.

The Papo Mini range is a complete miniature universe to take with you everywhere to live incredible stories wherever you are.

Features

- Premium Quality

- Motif: Mini Princess castle

- Type: Mini Toy Playset

- Category Group: Toys

- Category Sub-Group: Vehicles, Figures and Playsets

- Group Gender: Child

- Gender: Unisex

- Colour: Multi-colour

- Material: Cardboard

- Suitable for Children 3 to 8 Years

FUN PLAY ENVIRONMENTS, The MINI ISIPLAY cardboard scenery collection is the perfect complement to the Papo Mini figurines and offers a unique design. For each range, Papo offers beautiful sets that are both strong and easy to assemble.

DESIGNED FOR PAPO FIGURINES, Mini Isiplay environments are designed to match the scale of Papo mini figurines. High quality, highly detailed, hand-painted figurines. Discover the collection of mini figurines to take with you, wherever you go!

FRENCH CREATION AND KNOW-HOW, All Papo creations are designed and developed in France, with the constant aim of providing a high quality play and learning medium.

STIMULATES IMAGINATION, The play environments and PAPO figurines enable children to invent new stories every day. They help develop their curiosity and stimulate their imagination.

Warning! Contains Small Parts, Choking Hazard. To Be Used Under Direct Adult Supervision. Recommended Age Three Years and Above. Not Suitable for Children Under Three Years.