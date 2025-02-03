PAPO Unicorn Sword Foam Toy

Papo foam sets are great toy accessories for children between 3 and 8 years old. The swords and shields are made with quality EVA foam with strong rigidity to play safely and not to be hurt during battles!

Relive epic and legendary battles in knightly times with the PAPO Foam Sets!

Features

- Premium Quality

- Motif: Unicorn Sword

- Type: Foam Toys

- Category Group: Toys

- Category Sub-Group: Role Play

- Group Gender: Child

- Gender: Unisex

- Colour: Multi-colour

- Material: EVA Foam

- Suitable for Children 3 to 8 Years

Item Notes

- Great Toy Accessory for Children Between 3 and 8 Years Old

- Quality EVA Foam Assuring a Great Rigidity and a Strong Sturdiness to Play Safely

- Papo Foam Sets Enable Children to Create, Imagine and Play their Own Stories

- French Creation: Each Design was Created and Developed in France to be Made with Constant Concern for Quality

Warning! To Be Used Under Direct Adult Supervision. Recommended Age Three Years and Above. Not Suitable for Children Under Three Years.