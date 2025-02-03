SCHLEICH Farm World Stable Care Toy Figure Accessories

Dinnertime! The farm animals are already waiting impatiently for their food. It's a good thing that everything is ready in the barn. The farmer can quickly toss a bale of hay and give it to the cows. The little calf gets milk poured into its bucket. But who are the lettuce and potatoes in the basket for? Even when all the animals are fed and watered, the work is still far from done! Who will help sweep the barn and carry the milk can back to the farm? The lovingly designed stable care accessories from Schleich include food for all the farm animals. The horse gets the oats, while the pigs look forward to a meal of potatoes and lettuce. The little calf is still on a milk diet with its special bucket with drinking device. The farmer tosses the hay for the cows with the pitchfork and brings it to the animals with the wheelbarrow. Discover the world through play with the authentic and detailed figures from Schleich. They look so real, they may just start to run! Schleich products stimulate the imagination and guarantee an educational play experience full of adventure. Features - Premium Quality - Motif: Stable Care Accessories - Schleich Figurines are Modelled in the Finest Detail - Helps Children Learn While They Play - Inspire Imaginative and Independent Play for Children - Modelled with Great Attention to Detail - Perfect for Educational Play - Type: Toy Figure Accessories - Category Group: Toys - Category Sub-Group: Vehicles, Figures and Playsets - Group Gender: Child - Gender: Unisex - Size/Scale: One Size - Colour: Multi-colour - Material: Plastic - Suitable for Children 3 Years and Above - Item Dimensions: 190 x 60 x 120 mm - Item Weight: 100g Item Notes - The Farmer Has His Hands Full: His animals are Already Hungrily Calling for their Food - He Knows Exactly What Food His Animals Like Best and What Keeps them Happy When it Comes to Looking after the Barn - Accessories You Can Pick Up with a Lift! - The Hay Can Be Lifted and Placed in the Wheelbarrow with the Pitchfork - Oats, Lettuce, Dog Bones, Hay: Every Animal Will Find the Right Food Here - Part of the Farm World Theme World Content - 1x Wheelbarrow - 1x Bag of Oats - 1x Bag of Treats - 1x Haybale - 1x Pitchfork - 1x Broom - 1x Potato - 1x Lettuce - 1x Milk Can - 1x Feed Box - 1x Bucket for Calf Fun Fact Every Animal Likes to Eat Something Different. It's Not Always Easy to Keep Track of their Preferences! Warning! Contains Small Parts, Choking Hazard. To Be Used Under Direct Adult Supervision. Recommend for Children 3 Years and Above, Not Suitable for Children Under 3 Years.

Sold by Meroncourt Europe (Meroncourt Europe Ltd)