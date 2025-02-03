SCHLEICH Wild Life Animal Rescue Large Truck with Toy Figures & Accessories (42475)

Ranger Tom and his friend Ted the meerkat are on their first joint mission in the animal rescue truck from Schleich Wild Life. On safari, Tom and Ted find a lioness that urgently needs treatment in the truck. On safari, Tom and Ted find a lioness that urgently needs treatment in the truck. To do this, Tom and Ted lower the treatment cabin of their truck to the ground. Now the lioness can be treated in the perfectly equipped truck. Ranger Tom always has his bandages and stethoscope handy. After treatment, the lioness is accommodated in the transport box. The crane first pulls the cabin onto the truck and then attaches the box to the truck. Tom and Ted release the lioness at a large watering hole. She can take a rest here! Features - Premium Quality - Motif: Animal Rescue Large Truck - With Rotatable Crane - Removable Container - Truck with Integrated Loading Ramp - Cable Winch can be Flexibly Positioned - Cage can be Stored in the Truck - Highly Detailed - Great for Fun Playtime - Suitable for Ages 3 to 8 Years - Not Suitable for Ages 0 to 3 Years Fun Fact The cable winch of the crane can be attached to the drivers cab. Contents - 1x Lion - 1x Meerkat - 1x Ranger - 1x Crane with Cable Winch - 1x Cage - 1x Truck - 1x Ladder - 1x Container - 1x Stethoscope - 1x Bandage Warning! Not Suitable for Children Under Three Years Due to Swallowable Small Parts, Choking Hazard.

