SCHLEICH Bayala Axolotl Discovery Set Toy Playset

With the transparent fin on their backs, the three friendly Axolotl from Meamare just look great! Like little water dragons, they watch curiously to see what's going on around them. The three friendly Axolotls are at home in BAYALA and live there in Meamare. You can see that they are magical - or have you ever encountered normal beings with a transparent fin on their backs and glitter on their bodies? If any doubts remain: Watching the three Axolotls is really worthwhile! That's because they change colour when the temperature changes. Amazing! Discover the world through play with the authentic and detailed figures from Schleich. They look so real, they may just start to run! Schleich products stimulate the imagination and guarantee an educational play experience full of adventure. Features - Premium Quality - Motif: Axolotl Discovery Set - Schleich Figurines are Modelled in the Finest Detail - Helps Children Learn While They Play - Inspire Imaginative and Independent Play for Children - Modelled with Great Attention to Detail - Perfect for Educational Play - Type: Toy Playset - Category Group: Toys - Category Sub-Group: Vehicles, Figures and Playsets - Group Gender: Child - Gender: Unisex - Size/Scale: One Size - Colour: Multi-colour - Material: Plastic - Suitable for Children 5 to 12 Years - Item Dimensions: 189 x 66 x 112 mm - Item Weight: 150g Item Notes - The Cute Axolotls are Now Exploring the World of Bayala! - Explore the World of Meamare with Your New Magical Companions! - With Lots of Glitter! - With Transparent Parts! - Magical Colour Change! - One Large and Two Small Axolotls Make a Magical Family from Meamare - The Axolotls Can Change their Colour! - Part of the Bayala Theme World - Suitable for Children Between 5 and 12 Years of Age - Size: 19 x 6.6 x 11.5 cm Content - 1x Large Axolotl - 2x Small Axolotl Fun Fact Axolotl Is Aztec and Means Water Monster. They are actually Very Nice and Just Want to Be Friends! Warning! Contains Small Parts, Choking Hazard. To Be Used Under Direct Adult Supervision. Recommend for Children 4 to 12 Years, Not Suitable for Children Under 3 Years.

Sold by Meroncourt Europe (Meroncourt Europe Ltd)