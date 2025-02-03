SCHLEICH Bayala Hatching Owl Chicks Toy Figure Set

Bayala has cute offspring! The two hatching baby owls have barely crawled out of the egg and are already playing in the warm nest on their beautifully decorated tree. They even have a slide that they like to whizz down with lots of beeping. In bayala you can hear cheerful beeping sounds, because the hatching baby owls are playing merrily in the tree and in the nest. The two little birds, freshly hatched from the egg, romp around wildly in their warm nest so that the feathers fly. The beautiful tree, which is nicely decorated with flowers, berries and leaf tendrils, is sometimes shaking. Even a star dangles from a branch and at the foot of the tree there is a magic crystal. The little baby owls even have a slide, which they like to whizz down with funny beeping. It never gets boring in this nest. And you can hear that very far. The owl chicks look really cute when playing and enchant the whole fairy kingdom. The Schleich figure sets are modelled with attention to detail, lovingly hand-painted with care, and provide children with educationally valuable playtime. Features - Premium Quality - Motif: Hatching Owl Chicks - Item Notes: With Cute Decorations Accessories, Owls and Egg Fits in the Nest, Owls and Egg Whizz Down the Slide, Owl Fits into the Egg - Schleich Figurine Sets are Modelled in the Finest Detail - Helps Children Learn While They Play - Suitable for Children Aged 5 to 12 Years Contents - 2 Flower - 2 Berry - 1 Top Egg Half - 1 Bottom Egg Half - 2 Baby Owl - 1 Branch - 1 Leaf Tendril - 1 Star - 1 Big Crystal - 1 Tree Trunk - 1 Treetop - 1 Slide - 1 Nest Fun Fact The baby owls cannot fly yet, but already, they flutter with their wings cutely when dreaming. Warning! Contains Small Parts and Small Balls, Choking Hazard. To Be Used Under Direct Adult Supervision. Recommend for Children 5 to 12 Years, Not Suitable for Children Under 3 Years

