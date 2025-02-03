SCHLEICH Bayala Decorated Unicorn Mare Toy Figure (70573)

The unicorn mare lives with her family in a glade, not far from Soleyas. She loves watching her foal playing and delights over visits from the elves, who adorn her with flowers and beads. You can help your elf friends to do this! There are lots of magical creatures in bayala, but most of them are very shy and you can only catch a glimpse of them if you are very lucky. The most beautiful animals are arguably the flying horses and the unicorns. In a glade in the forest, not far from the elf town of Soleyas, lives a very special family: A Pegasus, a unicorn mare and her young. The unicorn mare loves watching her foal frolicking about and flying. She loves it almost as much when her elf friends come to visit her, to comb her mane and to adorn her with flowers and beads. Even the elf princesses visit her regularly, marvel at her beauty, play with her foal, and are even able to ride her now and then. It's like sheer magic. Wouldn't you like to ride a unicorn one day? Features - Premium Quality - Motif: Decorated Unicorn Mare - With Rhinestone - Highly Detailed - Great for Fun Playtime - Not Suitable for Ages 0 to 3 Years Fun Fact Every unicorn has magic powers. Some can grant wishes, others can see into the future. Warning! Not Suitable for Children Under Three Years Due to Swallowable Small Parts, Choking Hazard.

