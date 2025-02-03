SCHLEICH Wild Life Nutty Mischief Toy Playset

Woodland shenanigans are afoot in the Schleich Nutty Mischief playset! Two sassy raccoons and a bold skunk have their eye on a prized walnut! Who will get this tasty snack? Only one way to find out! This story starter from Schleich WILD LIFE makes a perfect gift for kids ages 3 and up. The clever skunk tosses the walnut in the wooden barrel to hide it from the raccoons. But, oh no! One of the cheeky raccoons is in the barrel! Will the skunk be able to get the nut back? The Nutty Mischief playset from Schleich features your favorite woodland critters in a playful game of keep away. Included with the Nutty Mischief playset are two crafty raccoon figurines, an adorable skunk figurine, plus a barrel and plastic walnut accessory. The playset features the enduring quality and detail that make Schleich toys famous worldwide. The Nutty Mischief playset invites limitless storytelling as part of the Schleich WILD LIFE collection of animal figurines and playsets. Discover the world through play with the authentic and detailed figures by Schleich. They look so real they may just start moving. Schleich products fire the imagination and guarantee an educational play experience full of adventure. This Schleich product belongs to the WILD LIFE theme world and is suitable for children between 3 and 8 years. Features - Premium Quality - Motif: Nutty Mischief - Type: Toy Playset - Category Group: Toys - Category Sub-Group: Vehicles, Figures and Playsets - Group Gender: Child - Gender: Unisex - Colour: Multi-colour - Material: Plastic - Suitable for Children 3 to 8 Years Contents - Raccoon - Raccoon, Sitting - Skunk - Barrel - Walnut Item Notes - Skunk and Raccoons can Hold the Nut - Animals Individually Fit in the Barrel Warning! Swallowable Small Parts and Small Balls. Risk of Suffocation, Choking Hazard. To Be Used Under Direct Adult Supervision. Recommend for Children 3 to 8 Years, Not Suitable for Children Under 3 Years.

