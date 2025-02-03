SCHLEICH Eldrador Mini Creatures Shadow Lava Robot Toy Figure

Pretty prickly: The ELDRADOR Mini Creatures Shadow Jungle Robot from Schlaich ELDRADOR Creatures has a razor-sharp sword covered with sharp thorns. It helps him to clear the jungle world of annoying vines and knotted shoelaces. Together with the Lord of the Jungle, the robot wants to protect his blossoming home. It would be a pity if all the beautiful plants were ruined. Watch out, that hurts! The ELDRADOR Mini Creatures Shadow Jungle Robot from Schlaich ELDRADOR Creatures not only has a green thumb, but the rest of him is also completely green. Everywhere the expert gardener steps, green grass grows behind him... 3, 2, 1 tadaaa: green grass. With his nifty razor-sharp thorny sword, he regularly clears the jungle world of pesky vines, fallen tree trunks and knotted shoelaces. But when the jungle lord sits down in the robot's command center, enemies from the other worlds are probably not far away. The two plant friends, of course, want to make sure that the lush green jungle landscape keeps growing in ELDRADOR. They are true green heroes! Discover the world through play with the authentic and detailed figures from Schleich. They look so real, they may just start to run! Schleich products stimulate the imagination and guarantee an educational play experience full of adventure. Features - Premium Quality - Motif: Shadow Lava Robot - Schleich Figurines are Modelled in the Finest Detail - Helps Children Learn While They Play - Inspire Imaginative and Independent Play for Children - Modelled with Great Attention to Detail - Perfect for Educational Play - Type: Toy Figure - Category Group: Toys - Category Sub-Group: Vehicles, Figures and Playsets - Group Gender: Child - Gender: Unisex - Size/Scale: One Size - Colour: Grey/Orange - Material: Plastic - Suitable for Children 7 to 12 Years - Item Dimensions: 135 x 105 x 190 mm - Item Weight: 393g Item Notes - Part of the Eldrador Creatures Theme World - Suitable for Children Between 7 and 12 Years of Age - 3 Pieces - Size: 13.5 x 10.5 x 19 cm Content - 1x Robot - 1x Weapon - 1x Mini Figure Warning! Contains Small Parts, Choking Hazard. To Be Used Under Direct Adult Supervision. Recommend for Children 5 to 12 Years, Not Suitable for Children Under 3 Years.

