Marketplace.
image 1 of SCHLEICH Wild Life Meerkat Hangout Toy Playset

SCHLEICH Wild Life Meerkat Hangout Toy Playset

No ratings yet

Write a review
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Sold and sent by Meroncourt Europe

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

SCHLEICH Wild Life Meerkat Hangout Toy Playset
Explore the grasslands of the Serengeti (or your own playroom) with the meerkats! Fun is peeking from every corner with the meerkat mound playset from Schleich Wild Life. This home to three cute and mischievous meerkats is suitable for kids ages 3 and up.Discover the world through play with the authentic and detailed figures by Schleich. They look so real they may just start moving. Schleich products fire the imagination and guarantee an educational play experience full of adventure. This Schleich product belongs to the WILD LIFE theme world and is suitable for children between 3 and 8 years.Features- Premium Quality- Motif: Meerkat Hangout- Type: Toy Playset- Category Group: Toys- Category Sub-Group: Vehicles, Figures and Playsets- Group Gender: Child- Gender: Unisex- Colour: Multi-colour- Material: Plastic- Suitable for Children 3 to 8 YearsContents- Meerkat Standing- 2x Meerkats, Sitting- Centipede- Meerkat Mound- Branch Seesaw- Branch- Leaf Swing- Nara Melon- PapayaWarning! Swallowable Small Parts. Risk of Suffocation, Choking Hazard. To Be Used Under Direct Adult Supervision. Recommend for Children 3 to 8 Years, Not Suitable for Children Under 3 Years.
Sold by Meroncourt Europe (Meroncourt Europe Ltd)

View all Soft Toys

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here