SCHLEICH Wild Life Meerkat Hangout Toy Playset

Explore the grasslands of the Serengeti (or your own playroom) with the meerkats! Fun is peeking from every corner with the meerkat mound playset from Schleich Wild Life. This home to three cute and mischievous meerkats is suitable for kids ages 3 and up. Discover the world through play with the authentic and detailed figures by Schleich. They look so real they may just start moving. Schleich products fire the imagination and guarantee an educational play experience full of adventure. This Schleich product belongs to the WILD LIFE theme world and is suitable for children between 3 and 8 years. Features - Premium Quality - Motif: Meerkat Hangout - Type: Toy Playset - Category Group: Toys - Category Sub-Group: Vehicles, Figures and Playsets - Group Gender: Child - Gender: Unisex - Colour: Multi-colour - Material: Plastic - Suitable for Children 3 to 8 Years Contents - Meerkat Standing - 2x Meerkats, Sitting - Centipede - Meerkat Mound - Branch Seesaw - Branch - Leaf Swing - Nara Melon - Papaya Warning! Swallowable Small Parts. Risk of Suffocation, Choking Hazard. To Be Used Under Direct Adult Supervision. Recommend for Children 3 to 8 Years, Not Suitable for Children Under 3 Years.

Sold by Meroncourt Europe (Meroncourt Europe Ltd)