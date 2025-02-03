SCHLEICH Bayala Magical Underwater Tournament Toy Playset

On your marks, get set, go! In the Magical Underwater Tournament from Schleich Bayada, you can really practice your cheering skills. For one thing, there's the obstacle course that the competitors have to master. They've spent weeks training with similar obstacles from your desk drawer. But to make it over the bar, through the ring or under the tunnel, you need to be a real aquatic professional. But you can't really prepare for the magic slide. The winner is not the one who slides the fastest, but the one who shouts 'WAAAHHHEYYY!' the loudest. Features - Premium Quality - Motif: Magical Underwater Tournament - Schleich Figurines are Modelled in the Finest Detail - Helps Children Learn While They Play - Type: Toy Playset - Category Group: Toys - Category Sub-Group: Vehicles, Figures and Playsets - Group Gender: Child - Gender: Unisex - Colour: Multi-colour - Suitable for Children 5 to 12 Years - Item Dimensions: 188 x 145 x 83 mm - Item Weight: 229g Item Notes - Off We Go to Meamare's Fantastic tournament - The Two Cute Playmates Practice their Tricks Underwater - A Range of Set-Up Options Ensure Varied Fun and Games - The Winner Can Look forward to A Precious Magic Pearl Marble - With lots of Different Assembly Options - With Shimmering Slide - With Magical Pearl Marble - With Stickers to Decorate - Modelled with Great Attention to Detail - Look Almost Exactly Like the Real Thing - Perfect for Educational Play - Part of the Bayala Theme World - Suitable for Children Between the Ages of 5 and 12 Fun Fact The winner's pearl has been around for thousands of years, and it continues to be presented as a prize. Contents - 1x Slide Element - 1x Tunnel Element - 1x Shell Chest - 1x Pearl Marble - 1x Seahorse - 1x Hippocampus Foal - 2x Platform - 1x Ring - 1x Double C-clip - 1x Crossbar - 3x Bunting - 1x Flag - 2x Tournament Ring, Play Ring, Stickers Warning! Contains Small Parts and Small Balls, Choking Hazard. To Be Used Under Direct Adult Supervision. Recommend for Children 5 to 12 Years, Not Suitable for Children Under 3 Years.

Sold by Meroncourt Europe (Meroncourt Europe Ltd)