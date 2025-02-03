OHS Kids Gaming Fleece Bed Reading Cuddle Cushion, 45x40cm - Black

This cuddle cushion boasts eye-catching neon gaming motifs and words, adding a touch of excitement to any gaming setup. Designed for versatility, this cushion is great for use both in bed and on chairs, providing a cosy spot for reading, relaxing, or gaming. Crafted from soft and plush fleece fabric and generously filled, it offers a cuddly embrace that your child will love. Elevate your child's gaming experience with the Kids Gaming Fleece Cuddle Cushion.

Promotes numerous health/well-being benefit Versatile use from watch TV to doing homework Provides complete comfort for your children

Sold by Online Home Shop (Online Home Shop Ltd)