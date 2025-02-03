Applaws Cat Can Tuna With Crab 70g (Pack of 24)

Applaws Natural Wet Adult Cat Food Tuna with Crab Broth 6x70g - Pack of 24

Applaws Tuna Fillet with Crab in Broth contains nothing more than the ingredients listed and is a complementary pet food for adult cats that offers a natural source of omega 3.

Made with natural ingredients - Nothing added, nothing hidden 56% Tuna - Applaws insist on only the highest quality ingredients Omega-3 - A natural source from Tuna Fillet

Pack size: 1680g

Ingredients

Tuna Fillet 55%, Fish Broth, Crab 5%, Rice

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listing May Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing

Sold by Fetch