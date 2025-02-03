Marketplace.
image 1 of Bruno Banani Made for Men Shower Gel 250ml

Bruno Banani Made for Men Shower Gel 250ml

No ratings yet

Write a review

£10.00

£10.00/each

Sold and sent by Lazeco Ltd

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Bruno Banani Made for Men Shower Gel 250ml
Bruno Banani Made for Men Shower Gel 250ml is a premium shower gel of Bruno Banani brand.

Bruno Banani is a German fashion company with headquarters in Chemnitz. In 2009 Bruno Banani launched a product range using the eco-friendly fiber Biophyl from Advansa with class 1 Oeko-tex standard rating. The marketing rights for the perfumes with the brand name Bruno Banani are held by the COTY company.
Sold by Lazeco Ltd

View all Men's Toiletries

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here