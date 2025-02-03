Marketplace.
Working Dogs Bundle 14 x 400g Meals

Boost Pet
Boost Working Dog Range is a premium collection of dog food specifically designed to meet the nutritional needs of working and active dogs. This range is formulated to support high energy levels, muscle maintenance, and overall health, ensuring that your working dog remains in peak condition
Working DogHuman QualityZero PreservativesZero AdditivesGently CookedFrozen FreshNutrient Rich
Pack size: 400g

Ingredients

Chicken Meals:Chicken 70%, Sweet Potato 6%, Carrot 6%, Kale 5%, Pea 5%, Tapioca Starch, Olive Oil 1%, Salmon Oil 1%, Dried Sage, Dried Parsley, Minerals, Dried Chicory Root, Yeast Products, Dried Ginger, Turmeric Powder 0.05%, CelluloseTurkey Meals:Turkey Mince 70%, Carrot 5%, Broccoli 5%, Vitamin 2.8%, Sweet Potato Powder 1.5%, Linseed Oil 1.5%

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listingMay Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing

Additives

Does Not contain Sweetners Colours Preservatives Enhancers Grains
