image 1 of Premium Cuts Best Seller Bundle 14 x 400g Meals

Premium Cuts Best Seller Bundle 14 x 400g Meals

£49.00

£49.00/each

Sold and sent by Boost Pet Food Limited

Boost Pet
HUMAN QUALITY INGREDIENTS: All our ingredients are human quality, sourced locally, sustainably, and ethically; BOOST is proudly tested on humans; we taste-test every batch ourselves to make sure they are fit for our furry friendsTHE READY MEALS BUNDLE: A selection of 14 prepackaged and cooked tasty 400g meals for your dog that includes 6x chicken meal packs, 4x beef meal packs, and 4x meat feast meal packsFROZEN FRESH: Freeze it, thaw it, serve it, devour it! Our meals are frozen fresh to lock in key nutrients and flavour; we do not use preservatives or artificially extend product life; once thawed, simply store in the fridge, and serve within 5 daysSPECIALLY FORMULATED RECIPES BY OUR TEAM OF EXPERTS: Our recipes are carefully developed by our team of vets and animal nutritionists; our meals prioritise both taste and health in equal measure; suitable as a full meal or as dog treatsBOOST BENEFITS: We are what we eat, and so are our pets; Providing a diet that is rich in fresh, highly nutritious, human quality ingredients, devoid of preservatives & harmful additives, can significantly enhance your pet's health & well-being.
Human qualitygently cookedfrozen freshhigh proteincomplete and balancedzero preservativeszero enhancers
Pack size: 400g

Ingredients

Chicken Meals: Fresh Prepared Chicken 70% (Chicken Breast 31%, Chicken Heart 27%, Chicken Liver 10%, Chicken Mince 2%), Sweet Potato 6%, Carrot 6%, Kale 5%, Pea 5%, Tapioca Starch, Olive Oil 1%, Salmon Oil 1%, Dried Sage, Dried Parsley, , Minerals, Dried Chicory Root (as a source of Fructooligosaccharide and Inulin 0.5%), Yeast Products (as a source of Mannan-oligo-saccharide, Beta-glucans and nucleotides, 0.25%), Dried Ginger, Turmeric Powder 0.05%, Cellulose ; Beef Meals: Freshly Prepared Beef 70% (Beef Mince 30%, Beef Tripe 20%, Beef Heart 10%, Beef Liver 10%), Carrot 9%, Sweet Potato 6%, Kale 5%, Pea 4%, Tapioca Starch, Olive Oil 1%, Salmon Oil 1%, Minerals, Dried Chicory Root (as a source of Fructooligosaccharide and Inulin, 0.5%), Yeast Products (as a source of Mannan-oligo-saccharide, Beta-glucans and Nucleotides, 0.25%), Turmeric Powder 0.05%, CelluloseMeat Feast Meals: Freshly Prepared Chicken 30% (Chicken Heart 19%, Chicken Liver 10%, Chicken Breast 6%, Chicken Mince 2%), Freshly Prepared Beef Tripe 20%, Freshly Prepared Pork Mince 20%, Carrot 8%, Sweet Potato 6%, Kale 4%, Peas 4%, Tapioca Starch, Olive Oil 1%, Salmon Oil 1%, Minerals, Dried Chicory Root (as a source of Fructooligosaccharide and Inulin, 0.5%), Yeast Extracts (as a source of Mannan-oligo-saccharide, Beta-glucans and Nucleotides 0.25%), Turmeric Powder 0.05%, CelluloseChicken Meatball: Freshly Prepared Chicken 81% (Chicken Breast 34%, Chicken Heart 33%, Chicken Liver 10%, Chicken Mince 3%), Sweet Potato Flour, Olive Oil 1%, Salmon Oil 1%, Minerals, Dried Chicory Root (as a source of Fructooligosaccharide and Inulin, 0.5%), Dried Parsley 0.5%, Spirulina 0.5%, Yeast Products (as a source of Mannan-oligo-saccharide, Beta-glucans and Nucleotides, 0.25%), Turmeric Powder 0.05%, CelluloseMeat Feast Meatball: Freshly Prepared Pork Mince 26%, Freshly Prepared Chicken 24% (Chicken Breast 10%, , Chicken Liver 10%, Chicken Heart 2%, Chicken Mince 2%) Freshly Prepared Beef Tripe 20%, Sweet Potato Flour, Carrots 4%, Peas 4%, Kale 4%, Olive Oil 1%, Salmon Oil 1%, Minerals, Dried Chicory Root (as a source of Fructooligosaccharide and Inulin, 0.5%), Yeast Products (as a source of Mannan-oligo-saccharide, Beta-glucans and Nucleotides, 0.25%), Turmeric Powder 0.05%, Cellulose

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listingMay Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing

Additives

Does Not contain Sweetners Colours Preservatives Enhancers Grains
Sold by Boost Pet Food Limited

