Ariete ARPK43 Retro Style Candy Floss Maker, Popcorn Maker and Waffle Maker Set

Add some 1950s flair with the Retro Style Popcorn Maker AR2957. Featuring fat-free, hot air cooking, the popcorn maker creates 60g of delicious, light popcorn in 2 minutes. Complete with measuring scoop to achieve the best results, and a removable serving bowl so you can bring your popcorn straight to the sofa for a cinema-style snack. Diner-style red and white aesthetic adds fun to any occasion. Fun for all the family, the Ariete AR2973 Retro Style Candy Floss Maker brings the party atmosphere to any occasion with its retro 1950s design. Create your own fairground-style sweet treats using caster sugar, or chop up hard boiled sweets to create coloured clouds of candy floss. Measuring spoon included for the best results, and use the supplied reusable cones to gather the candy floss out of the bowl ready to eat. Removable, easy to clean bowl. Bring American diner-style 1950s flair to the kitchen with the Retro AR1973 Waffle Maker from Ariete Party Time collection. Non-stick plates make the machine super easy to clean, and the ‘power on’ and temperature indicators and safety lock help to ensure safe use. Whip up a batter mixture and serve up fresh waffles in just a few minutes using this waffle maker. Top with fresh fruit, ice cream or cinnamon sugar to create a delicious dessert for all the family.

Sold by GoShopDirect (Lancaster Holdings Ltd)