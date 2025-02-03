Textile Resistance Band - Light (Yellow)

This Textile Resistance Band offers an ideal solution for targeted strength training, especially for leg and glute workouts. With 25 kg of resistance, it provides an excellent level of challenge, perfect for toning and strengthening your lower body. The band is designed with a comfortable textile exterior, allowing for a soft touch against the skin, while an inner anti-slip layer keeps it securely in place throughout each movement. This thoughtful construction ensures that your workout is uninterrupted, focusing only on your fitness goals. Portable and versatile, this resistance band is compact and easy to carry, making it a great companion for workouts wherever you are—be it at home, the gym, or on a trip. With three colours corresponding to three resistance levels, you can seamlessly switch intensities to fit your routine. Achieve effective results with this user-friendly, high-quality band that adds flexibility, comfort, and resistance to your fitness regime.

Crafted with a soft textile covering for enhanced comfort, this resistance band provides a smooth and comfortable grip while you work out. Designed to offer 25 kg of resistance, this band is ideal for those focusing on strength training for legs and glutes. Features an anti-slip layer on the inner surface, ensuring the band stays securely in place, allowing you to focus on your form.

Sold by Brand Fusion International LTD