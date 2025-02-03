Horizon Adonis Gym Rack & adjustable bench

Introducing the Horizon Adonis Bench Plus Rack, an affordable starter set for strength training at home. This set includes the Adonis Weight Bench and Adonis Rack, with the backrest adjustable in 7 positions ranging from a right angle to a flat bench to decline adjustment. The seat is also adjustable twice. Get the ideal weight bench setup for your home workouts today.

EVEN MORE EXERCISE VARIETY THANKS TO THE ADONIS BARBELL STAND

The adjustable barbell rack features 5 height settings from 92.7 to 128 cm to accommodate all users, and can support up to 160 kg of weight. When paired with the Adonis weight bench, it is suitable for bench press exercises. The weight bench can be loaded to a maximum of 280 kg, with 120 kg of user weight and 160 kg of barbell weight.

HORIZON ADONIS PLUS FEATURES:

set for strength training at home

Weight bench with many training possibilities: decline, flat and incline bench up to angle of 90°

Sturdy steel frame: Adonis bench 50 x 100 mm/Adonis rack 76 mm

Multi functional bench: backrest 7times, seat twice adjustable

Transport wheels and handles on the weight bench

Details of Horizon Adonis barbell stand:5 times height adjustable: 92.7 to 128 cm

Inside/ outside dimensions: 91/105

Maximum load capacity:weight bench: 280 = 120 user weight + 160 training weight

barbell rack: 160 kg

Dimensions of the Horizon Adonis Plus weight bench with rack:

Adonis training bench: (L) 141 (W) 66 (H) 129 cm

Adonis rack: (L) 62 (W) 107 (H) 150