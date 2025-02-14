Butcher's Recipes in Gravy Dog Food Tins 18 x 400g

Butcher's Wet Adult Dog Food In Gravy 18x400g

Butcher's Recipes In Gravy Wet Adult Dog Food recipes in Gravy are grain free, which means these recipes are naturally gluten free, containing no grains or bulkers. This delicious gravy is made with natural ingredients plus added garden vegetables, high in fibre and packed with vitamins, making these recipes naturally tasty and easily digestible.

Vet recommended (always ask your own vet for advice before transitioning to this food) Made with 20% less fat Complete balanced wholegrain recipe

Pack size: 7200g

Ingredients

With Chicken and Garden Veg: British and Irish Farmed (Chicken 46%, Liver 4%), Sweet Potato 3%, Peas 1%, Salmon Oil, Parsley Rosehip, Chicory, Mint, Minerals. With Beef and Garden Veg: British and Irish Farmed (Chicken 42%, Beef 4%, Parsnip 3%, Parsley, Rosehip, Minerals. With Turkey and Winter Veg: British and Irish Farmed (Chicken 42%, Turkey 4%, Carrots 3%, Parsnip 1%, Minerals

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listing May Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing

Sold by Fetch