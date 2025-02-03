Butcher's Joints & Coat Dog Food Cans 390g x 18

Butcher's Joints & Coat Wet Adult Dog Food 18x390g

Butcher's Joints and Coat Wet Adult Dog Food recipes are Vet Recommended and carefully created by our Nutritionist with exactly the right amount of naturally active ingredients to support Healthy Joints, Skin and Coat. These 100% complete and balanced, grain free recipes contain a combination of the ingredients which are all necessary to help support and maintain healthy joints, skin and coat for your dog.

Tripe - A high quality protein containing calcium for strong bones and Vitamin B12 Grain and Gluten free - Hypoallergenic Omega 3 and 6 - For healthy skin, shiny coats and to support the immune system

Pack size: 7020g

Ingredients

With Chicken: British and Irish Farmed Chicken and Beef; Chicken 35% and Beef 15%, Broth 45%; including Water and Dried Seaweed, Salmon Oil 1%, Minerals, Dried Algae Oil 0.12%, Green Lipped Mussel 0.07%, Parsley, Glucosamine 0.015%, Chicory Root, Rosehip, Mint, Chondroitin 0.007%. WITH SALMON: British and Irish Farmed Chicken and Beef and Salmon; Chicken 32.5%, Beef 14% and Salmon 4.5%, Broth 44%; including Water and Dried Seaweed, Chondroitin 0.007%. WITH TURKEY: British and Irish Farmed Chicken, Beef and Turkey; Chicken 32.5%, Beef 14% and Turkey 4.5%, Chondroitin 0.007%

Allergy Information

Sold by Fetch