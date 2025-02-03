Butcher's Lean & Tasty Low Fat Dog Food Cans 18x390g

Butcher's Lean & Tasty Wet Adult Dog Food 18x390g

Butcher's Lean and Tasty Wet Adult Dog Food recipes are 20% less fat and still full of natural goodness. Every recipe is Vet Recommended and carefully created by our Nutritionist to have exactly the right amount of naturally active ingredients to help maintain a healthy weight. These 100% complete and balanced, wholegrain recipes are a lighter meal than the regular recipes.

Vet recommended (always ask your vet for advice before transitioning to this food) Supports a healthy heart Complete and balanced grain free recipe

Pack size: 7020g

Ingredients

With Chicken, Rice and Vegetables: British and Irish Farmed Chicken and Beef; Chicken 35.5% and Beef 14.5%, Broth 41%; including Water and Dried Seaweed, Cooked Wholegrain Rice 3.5%, Carrots 2.3%, Peas 1.7%, Minerals, Parsley, Chicory Root, Rosehip, Mint. WITH BEEF, RICE and VEGETABLES: British and Irish Farmed Chicken and Beef; Chicken 27% and Beef 23%, Green Beans 1.7%, Mint. WITH TURKEY, RICE and VEGETABLES: British and Irish Farmed Chicken, Beef and Turkey; Chicken 27%, Beef 12.5% and Turkey 10.5%, Carrots 4%, Mint

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listing May Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing

