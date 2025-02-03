Butcher's Recipes In Jelly Dog Food Cans 18x400g

Butcher's Recipes Wet Adult Dog Food In Jelly 18x400g

Butcher's Recipes in Jelly are grain free, meaning they are naturally gluten free and contain no grains or bulkers. Made with beneficial oils rich in the Omega-3 and 6 fatty acids which boost anti-inflammatory properties supporting your dog's immune system, heart, brain function, skin and coat. Some of the recipes in this pack are made with liver: nature's multivitamin, with a taste dogs love. It's rich in iron and B-vitamins that help put a spring in your dog's step. Includes 6 x lamb & kidney, 6 x chicken & liver and 6 x beef & liver.

Liver - Rich in iron and B-Vitamins, with a taste dogs love Grain and Gluten free - Hypoallergenic Omega 3 and 6 - Anti-inflammatory properties supporting your dog's immune system, heart, brain function, skin and coat

Pack size: 7200g

Ingredients

With Chicken and Liver: British and Irish Farmed (Chicken 46%, Liver 4%), Salmon Oil, Parsley, Rosehip, Chicory, Mint, Minerals. With Beef and Liver: British and Irish Farmed (Chicken 42%, Beef 4%, Minerals. With Lamb and Kidney: British and Irish Farmed (Chicken 42%, Lamb 4%, Kidney 4%), Minerals

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listing May Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing

