Butcher's Joints & Coat Wet Dog Food Trays 24x150g

Butcher's Joints & Coat Wet Adult Dog Food 24x150g
Butcher's Joints and Coat recipes are Vet Recommended and carefully created by a Nutritionist with exactly the right amount of naturally active ingredients to support Healthy Joints, Skin and Coat. These 100% complete and balanced, grain free recipes contain a combination of the ingredients which are all necessary to help support and maintain healthy joints, skin and coat for your dog.
Vet recommended (always ask your vet for advice before transitioning to this food)Supports a healthy heartComplete and balanced grain free recipe
Pack size: 3600g

Ingredients

WITH CHICKEN: British and Irish Farmed Chicken & Beef; Chicken 40.5% and Beef 13.5%, Broth 43%; including Water and Dried Seaweed, Salmon Oil 1%, Minerals, Dried Algae Oil 0.12%, Green Lipped Mussel 0.07%, Parsley, Glucosamine 0.015%, Chicory Root, Rosehip, Mint, Chondroitin 0.007%. WITH SALMON: British and Irish Farmed Chicken & Beef and Salmon; Chicken 27%, Beef 13.5% and Salmon 13.5%, Broth 42.5%; including Water and Dried Seaweed, Chondroitin 0.007%. WITH TURKEY: British and Irish Farmed Chicken, Beef & Turkey; Chicken 29%, Beef 13.5% and Turkey 11.5%, Chondroitin 0.007%

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listingMay Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing
